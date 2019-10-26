Two new measles cases reported from PDX exposure

CDC via Getty Images Measles virus particle

PORTLAND, Ore. - A Lane County resident and a visitor to Washington County have been diagnosed with measles, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday. Their illnesses are linked to an individual with the disease who passed through Portland International Airport earlier this month.

The two new cases reportedly were on the same international flight that landed in Portland on Oct. 12, as reported by Multnomah County Health Department, according to the OHA. OHA epidemiologists are working with public health staff in both counties to confirm sites where others may have been exposed.

None of the cases have been fully vaccinated against measles.

"Measles is a highly infectious disease, and it doesn't take much to spread it from one person to another, particularly in the close quarters of an airline flight," said Ann Thomas, MD, public health physician at OHA. "It's a good reminder of how important it is to make sure all adults and children in your household are up to date on vaccines."

Exposure locations

Most Oregonians have been vaccinated against measles and their risk is low. Risk may be higher for unvaccinated persons who may have been exposed at one of the following locations, dates and times:

Multnomah County

Saturday, Oct. 12 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Portland International Airport, Delta Air Lines Inc., Flight 0179 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Portland (PDX)



Lane County

Wednesday, Oct. 23 4-7:00 p.m., Blue Mist, 1400 Valley River Dr., Suite 130, Eugene 6-9:00 p.m., North Fork Public House, 2805 Shadowview , Eugene



Washington County

Sunday, Oct. 20 12:15-3:45 p.m., Wu's Open Kitchen, 15660 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard 4:45-8:00 p.m., Costco, 25900 SW Heather Pl, Willsonville

Wednesday, Oct 23 1:15-3:45 p.m., Tous Les Jours , 11735 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton 1:45-4:15 p.m., Starbucks inside Target, 10775 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton



Clackamas County

Monday, Oct. 21 12:15-2:45 p.m., Trader Joe's, 15391 SW Bangy Rd, Lake Oswego



Additional exposure sites might be added as the investigation continues.

Whom to call

Public health officials urge people to first call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone if:

They have been exposed within the previous 21 days, AND They have symptoms of measles (such as fever, cough, red eyes or rash).

Having an entry plan helps to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.

People with questions about measles infection or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their county health department: