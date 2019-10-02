Two missing hikers, 71, found safe near Mount Hood

Search teams assemble during hunt for two missing hikers near Mt. Hood on Wednesday (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office/KGW)

(Update: Hikers found safe)

ZIGZAG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two 71-year-old hikers who disappeared from the group they were with near Mount Hood and had not been seen for a day have been found safe.

Anna Jung and Suki Jung were hiking with four other people Tuesday on the Paradise Park Trail near Mount Hood. When the four got back to their cars around 2:30 p.m. they realized the two others were missing.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that the two missing hikers had been found. The sheriff’s office also thanked their search partners for their help.

The sheriff’s office had said the area features steep terrain, dense forest and many other trailheads, making it challenging for searchers.

Joining the sheriff’s office in the search were Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mountain Wave, Portland Mountain Rescue and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 877, which is composed of teenagers who do search and rescue.