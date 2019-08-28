News

Two killed in plane crash near McKenzie Bridge

Sparks small fire

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died Tuesday evening when a small plane crashed in the trees near an airport along Highway 126 east of Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the McKenzie Bridge State Airport.

The sheriff's office says the privately owned Cessna 172 was partially burned when deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the cockpit.

Officials said they have not identified the pilot or passenger because of the "condition of the wreckage."

The crash also started a small fire that burned about a half-acre before being contained by the US Forest Service.

FAA investigators were headed to the scene Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


