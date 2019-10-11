News

Two Bend students ace the ACT

Fewer than 1% of students record a perfect score

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 08:47 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:47 PM PDT

Two Bend students score big on ACT

BEND, Ore. - Jared Charney Cohen and Savannah Kane don't share any classes, they don't go to the same school -- in fact, they've never met each other. Yet the two Bend teens share something in common that most fellow students do not. 

They both aced the American College Testing test. But neither of them studied for it.

"I did not prep for the ACT, at all," Cohen said Thursday.

Kane said, "It just kind of happened, I didn't actually study for the ACT. And I was very shocked when I got a 36." 

A 36 out of 36 on the ACT. Fewer than 1% of students who take the ACT will get a perfect score. There are more than 12,000 seniors in the Bend La Pine Schools, but Charney Cohen and Kane are the only two to get a perfect score this year.

Charney Cohen is a senior at Mountain View High School, while Kane is a senior at Summit High School.

The two are currently applying to colleges, and both are looking at California as a destination. 

"One school that has a really good approach on the interdisciplinary approach is USC," Cohen said.

Kane said, "My dream school is Stanford, but I'm also applying to Berkeley, UCLA, UCSD (UC San Diego) and the University of Washington." 

Kane said when she's not studying, she's either applying to colleges, skiing or working.

Charney Cohen finds his release through theater.

"The world is a crazy place, and the performing arts either brings us back to ground or gives us a temporary escape from that," he said. "And that is so cathartic and helpful." 

Kane said she'd like to one day become a surgeon, "either pediatric or cardio-thoracic."

Charney Cohen is leaving his options open, for now.

"I really don't know what's going to happen, and that's pretty exciting," he said.

