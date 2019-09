Tumalo School seeks photos, artifacts for centennial

Tumalo Community School (Photo: Redmond School District)

TUMALO, Ore. - Tumalo Community School is seeking historical school photos and artifacts for its 100-Year Celebration on Saturday, October 5.

Tumalo Community School is currently open to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Community members who wish to share photographs, artifacts or other items can contact Marti Olkowski, Tumalo Community School registrar, at marti.olkowski@redmondschools.org or call 541-382-2853.