Tumalo Creek Fire at 8 acres; forest roads closed

Six others contained small; more storms due

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 11:48 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: New forest road closure information)

Central Oregon firefighters tackled eight new lightning-sparked wildfires Wednesday afternoon and evening and another Thursday morning across the east slopes of the Cascades on the Deschutes National Forest. Seven of the blazes were stopped at less than an acre, and six have been contained, officials said.

The largest fire, called the Tumalo Creek Fire, had burned eight acres by Thursday morning, producing a very visible column of smoke just west of Bend. The fire is located on Tam McArthur Rim, about a half-mile from the Tumalo Falls Trailhead. 

Crews on the ground and retardant planes held the fire to five acres Wednesday evening, but a burning snag that rolled downhill during the night started a three-acre spot fire below, bringing the new total to eight acres.

Fire suppression efforts continued Thursday with more support from air tankers, engines, water tenders and two interagency hotshot crews.

Several road closures in the immediate vicinity are in place for public and firefighter safety. Temporary closures are located on Forest Service Road 4601 at the 370 Road junction, at the junction of roads 370 and 380, which is the road to access Broken Top Trailhead, and on Forest Service Road 370 on the Three Creeks side.

Anyone recreating in the Happy Valley area Thursday also was advised to be aware there is active fire in the vicinity and the need to stay apprised of current fire activity. This includes everyone recreating on the Flagline Trail out of Dutchman Sno-Park, the North Fork Trail from the Tumalo Falls Trailhead, the Mrazek Trail and other trails in the area.

Central Oregon remains under a red flag warning until Thursday evening as more thunderstorms rumble through the area, with a threat of more lightning later in the day. Firefighters expect to pick up more starts in the coming days from the latest round of thunderstorms.

Follow the latest at https://twitter.com/CentralORFire.

