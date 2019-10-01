Tumalo businesses hit by string of break-ins

Series of break-ins affect Tumalo busine

BEND,Ore. - The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent series of burglaries at Tumalo-area businesses that are prompting some merchants to plan stepped-up security measures.

NewsChannel 21 confirmed Monday that The Bite, Tumalo Perk and Farmer John's Produce were among those affected. Security footage we've obtained shows two individuals walking around The Bite at night, and it appears the same two men broke into a food truck.

Workers at Tumalo Perk said a window at the coffee stand was broken Saturday night and a cash register box stolen, but there was no cash inside it.

One manager said this is the first time something like this has happened in the four years the shop has been open.

"Luckily, we don't keep cash in here at night, so they didn't get anything," said Tumalo Perk Manager John Creason. "It's unfortunate that we have to change the window out and also buy a new register, but we got pretty lucky, I think."

Creason said Tumalo Perk will add more cameras on the site and work with other owners to cover more of the area.

The business will make some minor changes but said it will continue to operate as normal.

Ricos Tacos, a food truck vendor at The Bite, said its door was broken and the register was stolen.

An employee said $100 was stolen, and the experience has made her uncomfortable and scared.

"What happens if they come and nobody (else) is here, or when I'm closing by myself or my friends? That's dangerous," Carolina Mendena said.

Lt. Ty Rupert said the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating and working on some leads in the case.

