News

Tumalo businesses hit by string of break-ins

Several plan to step up security measures

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 06:36 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:24 AM PDT

Series of break-ins affect Tumalo busine

BEND,Ore. - The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent series of burglaries at Tumalo-area businesses that are prompting some merchants to plan stepped-up security measures.

 

NewsChannel 21 confirmed Monday that The Bite, Tumalo Perk and Farmer John's Produce were among those affected. Security footage we've obtained shows two individuals walking around The Bite at night, and it appears the same two men broke into a food truck.

 

Workers at Tumalo Perk said a window at the coffee stand was broken Saturday night and a cash register box stolen, but there was no cash inside it.

 

One manager said this is the first time something like this has happened in the four years the shop has been open.

 

"Luckily, we don't keep cash in here at night, so they didn't get anything," said Tumalo Perk Manager John Creason. "It's unfortunate that we have to change the window out and also buy a new register, but we got pretty lucky, I think."

 

Creason said Tumalo Perk will add more cameras on the site and work with other owners to cover more of the area.

 

The business will make some minor changes but said it will continue to operate as normal.

 

Ricos Tacos, a food truck vendor at The Bite, said its door was broken and the register was stolen.

 

An employee said $100 was stolen, and the experience has made her uncomfortable and scared. 

 

"What happens if they come and nobody (else) is here, or when I'm closing by myself or my friends? That's dangerous," Carolina Mendena said. 

 

Lt. Ty Rupert said the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating and working on some leads in the case.
 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20