TSA returning to Redmond for PreCheck enrollment

Appointments begin July 22, go through Aug. 9

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Jul 17, 2019

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:09 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - Redmond Municipal Airport will be hosting another TSA PreCheck local enrollment event starting later this month, and you can make an appointment now, officials said Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for July 22-Aug. 9 (closed Saturday and Sunday), airport officials said. It will take place in the main terminal between Dancing River Marketplace/Gift Shop and the airport's west entrance.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience. For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA PreCheck has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.

Applying for TSA PreCheck through this local enrollment event is easy. First, we encourage applicants to pre-enroll ahead of time by simply clicking here, choose “Start Application Now” then “Apply Now.”

Fill out each page and choose Next at bottom of screens to move forward. Type in your Zip Code/City/Airport Code and Search to schedule appointment. Choose your location “Redmond, OR - RDM.”

Select the event and choose Next, at the bottom of the screen and you can select an appointment time (the first available shows, but you can use the drop down to choose a different date and/or time).

IMPORTANT! To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license).  If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID!

The application process is completed on site where we capture fingerprints for a background check and collect the $85 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier's check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck today and begin to enjoy the expedited security screening program that helps take the stress out of travel.

Please note: RDM is currently a LIMITED Pre-Check Checkpoint.

Last year, a TSA PreCheck event at RDM proved so popular, it had to be extended. Airport officials said they now are planned for two or three times a year, and the airport should be a full PreCheck checkpoint by the end of summer or early fall, as a third checkpoint lane is added.

For more information, contact IdentoGO Customer Service at (844) 321-2124.

