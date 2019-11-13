News

Northbound Hwy. 97 reopens after truck fire S. of Bend

Heating company truck; no injuries reported

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 10:27 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:36 AM PST

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Northbound lanes open again)

A truck fire closed U.S. Highway 97 in both directions south of Bend for a time Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire, reported around 10 a.m., closed the highway in both directions at milepost 149, about nine miles south of Bend, ODOT reported. The agency said northbound lanes had reopened about a half-hour later.

With emergency crews on scene, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies urged drivers to use caution in the area, expect delays and "consider delaying travel until the roadway reopens."

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed flames coming from the front of the Cascade Heating & Specialties truck. An ODOT spokesman said crews reported oxygen and nitrogen containers in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, Sgt. William Bailey said.

