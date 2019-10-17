News

Travel Oregon enlists Yeti, Squatch to inspire winter visits

Big-footed pair travel the state, region by region

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 01:32 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 03:44 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - In anticipation of the upcoming change of seasons, Travel Oregon has launched a new campaign that uses a couple of familiar big-footed gents to inspire Oregonians, and those nearby, to find happiness this fall and winter in Oregon.

The campaign is a continuation of the extremely successful “Only Slightly Exaggerated” campaign, which was originally launched in spring 2018.

A physical story book, featuring regional illustrations, is being created to tell the heartwarming tale of two big-footed buds, Yeti and Squatch, who find happiness in the winter wonderland we call Oregon. The first chapter of the book features Yeti and Squatch birding at the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge. Each week will introduce a new regional image and a new chapter of the story. 

Following Tuesday's launch, new illustrated locations and activities for each region will be rolled out every Tuesday across Travel Oregon's social and digital channels.  (Central Oregon's turn will be the week of Oct. 29.)

The campaign will also include print, billboards and public transit campaign themed wraps. All content will drive visitors to traveloregon.com to follow the adventures of Yeti and Squatch.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11