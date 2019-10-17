Travel Oregon enlists Yeti, Squatch to inspire winter visits

Two big-footed skiers, Yeti and Squatch , hit the slopes around Oregon in a new Travel Oregon campaign.

SALEM, Ore. - In anticipation of the upcoming change of seasons, Travel Oregon has launched a new campaign that uses a couple of familiar big-footed gents to inspire Oregonians, and those nearby, to find happiness this fall and winter in Oregon.

The campaign is a continuation of the extremely successful “Only Slightly Exaggerated” campaign, which was originally launched in spring 2018.

A physical story book, featuring regional illustrations, is being created to tell the heartwarming tale of two big-footed buds, Yeti and Squatch, who find happiness in the winter wonderland we call Oregon. The first chapter of the book features Yeti and Squatch birding at the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge. Each week will introduce a new regional image and a new chapter of the story.

Following Tuesday's launch, new illustrated locations and activities for each region will be rolled out every Tuesday across Travel Oregon's social and digital channels. (Central Oregon's turn will be the week of Oct. 29.)

The campaign will also include print, billboards and public transit campaign themed wraps. All content will drive visitors to traveloregon.com to follow the adventures of Yeti and Squatch.