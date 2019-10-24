Trail man dies in logging accident near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an 89-year-old man died while working at a logging site south of Ashland.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies say Russell Elder of Trail died Wednesday after the heavy equipment he was operating in private timber rolled over.

Authorities received the 911 call Wednesday afternoon.

Responding deputies and medical personnel pronounced Elder dead at the scene.

Deputies learned Elder had been operating a skid-steer loader, which overturned on a slope.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

Elder was reportedly employed by Farmer Logging.

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, a standard procedure when a death occurs in the workplace.