Tips lead to Sunriver condo drug raid, two arrests

SUNRIVER, Ore. - Tips of possible methamphetamine sales from a Sunriver condominium led to two Sunriver traffic stops, the arrests of both drivers and a raid on the condo Wednesday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit recently received information that people staying at a condo in the 60 block of Meadow House were involved in ongoing meth sales, Sgt. William Bailey said.

The unit began an investigation and acquired enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the home, Bailey said.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m., street crimes detectives stopped a pickup leaving the condo, driven by resident Thomas Martinsen, 46. A short time later, a car left and the driver, Jennifer Martin, 42, was stopped by Sunriver police.

During the stops and a subsequent search of the condo, commercial amounts of meth and evidence of drug sales were seized, Bailey said.

Martinsen was arrested on charges of meth manufacture, delivery and possession and remained held on $100,000 bail Thursday.

Martin was held without bail on an outstanding Class A misdemeanor warrant, having pleaded guilty in June to an April supplying contraband, for having cyclobenzaprine while serving a sentence at the Bend jail court records show.

She had been sentenced to five days in jail for pleading guilty in March second-degree theft, also a Class A misdemeanor, for stealing more than $100 in goods from the Bend Target store in early January. Her sentencing on the contraband charge has been reset for Nov. 14.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit focuses enforcement on street-level drug cases and quality-of-life issues connected to property crimes throughout Deschutes County. The unit was assisted by the Sunriver Police Department and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team.