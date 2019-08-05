Thunderstorms rake C.O, knock out power, spark fires

Lightning crackles across NE Bend sky

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Adding slide show, video; 10 fires staffed, all under an acre)

Intense thunderstorms rumbled north through the Cascades and Central Oregon Sunday afternoon and evening, peppering the region with lightning, thunder, rain and hail, sparking numerous small fires and knocking out power in the Bend and Prineville areas.

More than 12,400 Pacific Power customers in Bend lost power around 6:30 p.m. and most had it back about a half-hour later, with the rest before 8 p.m. A specific cause was not known but it was believed to be weather-related, company spokesman Spencer Hall said.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 utility customers in Prineville also lost power around the same time, while Central Electric Cooperative reported scattered outages affecting about 150 members.

By 5 p.m., Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch reported firefighters had responded to nine new lightning-sparked blazes along the Cascade crest, mostly in the Three Sisters Wilderness and west of Cultus Lake.

Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch said in a tweet around 9 p.m. that firefighters had staffed 10 fires so far on the Ochoco and Deschutes national forests from the storm that tracked northeast from the Cascade rest. All remained under an acre, the agency said.

11 Photos Lightning bolt hits the ground in this Sunday view from Powell Butte (Photo: Burgan Hawkins) Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert Lightning bolt hits the ground in this Sunday view from Powell Butte (Photo: Burgan Hawkins) [ + - ] Before the storm hit, unusual clouds drew attention in Sisters (Photo: Tisha Foster) [ + - ] A lightning strike Sunday evening is caught in this view from Awbrey Butte (Photo: Lauren Cutler) [ + - ] 'Hopefully this lightning bolt didn't start any fires!' Colette Schuchardt said of the scene she captured on Sunday from Hwy. 20, looking toward the Three Sisters [ + - ] Some intriguing cloud patterns were part of Sunday's stormy weather, as in this view from Sisters (Photo: John Lacey) [ + - ] Hail about 1 1/2-inch in size covered the Crane Prairie Reservoir shoreline on Sunday after an intense storm moved through the ara (Photo: Jen Stone) [ + - ] Katie Horton captured this view of the dramatic clouds in the sky from her SE Bend home on Sunday evening [ + - ] Lightning flashes amid the storm clouds over Bend on Sunday (Photo: Colette Schuchardt) [ + - ] A lightning bolt is captured from the Ochoco Viewpoint above Prineville on Sunday (Photo: Ryan Landon) [ + - ] Clouds swirl in a view from atop the Ferris Wheel at the 100th Deschutes County Fair (Photo: Sarah Hagen) [ + - ] Storm clouds swirl in the sky south of Sunriver on Sunday (Photo: Bryce Jones) [ + - ] Todd Hendrickson said he "captured this cool lightning strike on my iPhone" in northeast Bend from the thunderstorm passing by to the west Sunday evening. [ + - ]

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 5 p.m. for southwest Deschutes County as a storm west of Sunriver was moving to the northeast.

A worker at Crane Prairie Resort on the east side of Crane Prairie Reservoir reported hail up to 1 1/2 inches in diameter fell during an intense storm, according to the NWS.

As is often the case, the dramatic evening weather was followed by a rosy scenic sunset on the High Desert.