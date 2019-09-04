News

Teen who lost leg in DUI accident sues driver, Salem brewery

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 09:34 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:34 AM PDT

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A teen who lost his leg in a car wreck is suing the driver who crashed into him — along with the Salem brewery accused of over-serving the driver— for $3.5 million.

The Statesman Journal reports James Holland Jr., along with his parents, filed the negligence complaint against Jared Wayne Jones and Vagabond Brewing. The complaint says Jones was drinking at Vagabond Dec. 26, 2018, when he drove from Salem.

The then-16-year-old Holland was parked on the side of the road after his car broke down. Holland's friends had arrived to jump-start his car, and he was standing with his friend when they were struck by Jones.

Jones pleaded guilty to DUII and assault and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Management with Vagabond Brewing did not immediately respond to request for comment from the newspaper.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


