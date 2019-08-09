News

Teachers to move into Bend's new North Star Elementary

Ribbon-cutting, BBQ set for Aug. 29

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 02:09 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:18 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Teachers at Bend-La Pine Schools’ newest elementary school — North Star Elementary School — will begin to set up their classrooms and prepare for the new school year during Move-In Day Monday.

“This new school is designed with the educational needs of students in mind, and I’m excited for teachers to begin to settle into their new classrooms as we look forward to welcoming new students,” said North Star Principal Kevin Gehrig.

The two-story school is situated in north-central Bend (at the corner of O.B. Riley and Cooley roads, 63567 NW Brownrigg Lane) in order to relieve overcrowding at elementary schools in northwest and northeast Bend.

North Star includes 24 classrooms, a gym, commons area and media center, and is based on the designs for Silver Rail Elementary School.

Construction of North Star is one of more than 150 projects that are part of the 2017 construction bond passed by voters.

Hundreds of people have been employed to make the completion of this new school a reality. Thanks to construction of new schools and classrooms, more than 400 additional jobs are sustained in Deschutes County each year, according to IMPLAN economic data.

Community members are encouraged to save the date to join in a celebratory ribbon-cutting and barbecue at the new school on Thursday, Aug. 29, starting at 4:30 p.m. 

For more information: https://www.bend.k12.or.us/northstar.

