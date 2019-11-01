Taylor Northwest being acquired by Midwest firm

BEND, Ore. - Taylor Northwest, LLC announced Friday that it will become part of ALM Holding Company, a Midwest construction and energy company.

Established by Todd and Lorri Taylor in 2008, Taylor Northwest described itself in the announcement as "a leading heavy civil construction contractor headquartered in Bend. The company provides a range of heavy construction services including land clearing, demolition, excavation, utility construction, storm drainage, aggregate crushing and sales, and paving."

"The company built its success through partnering with communities and clients to design and develop innovative construction solutions on complex projects. Taylor Northwest prides itself on delivering long-term value – safely and reliably." the statement said.

ALM Holding Company is a fourth-generation, family-owned and managed construction and energy company, established in 1945. The company is headquartered in Onalaska, Wisconsin and provides asphalt paving and maintenance, aggregates, concrete and energy services in the Midwest region.

"The two companies complement each other, and joining forces allows Taylor Northwest and ALM to better serve their existing markets, help develop new markets and implement growth strategies beneficial to both," the company said.

Taylor Northwest said it will continue to operate as a locally managed company with its existing management team.

"Lorri and I gave this process a tremendous amount of time and consideration and are confident that this partnership will benefit everyone," said Todd Taylor, president and CEO of Taylor Northwest. "Both companies are committed to contributing to and advancing the greater good of our communities, customers and employees. It is our priority to ensure the well-being, livelihood, and growth potential for both Taylor Northwest and ALM."