SW Quarry Avenue to close for Six Corners project

(Photo: Deschutes County)

REDMOND, Ore. - On Wednesday, SW Quarry Avenue will be closed between SW 46th Street and S. Canal Boulevard to allow for construction of Stage 5 of the Six Corners Intersection Improvement project, Deschutes County road officials said.

A detour route will be provided via SW 43rd Street and SW 46th Street. The closure of SW Quarry Avenue is anticipated to last until Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The Six Corners Intersection Improvement project includes converting the existing six-way intersection into a four-way intersection with adjacent "T" intersections and constructing left-turn lanes on S. Canal Boulevard at the intersection.

The $957,000 project is being constructed by the County's contractor, Knife River Corporation – Northwest. The project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 8.

Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction.

For more project information, contact Cody Smith, County Engineer for Deschutes County Road Department, at (541) 322-7113.