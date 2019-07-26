SW Oregon wildfire jumps to 6,000 acres

Air tanker drops retardant Thursday on Milepost 97 Fire near Canyonville (Photo: Douglas Forest Protective Association)

CANYONVILLE, Ore. - (Update: Fire now 6,000 acres)

The Milepost 97 Fire in southwest Oregon was active again on Friday, growing fast to an estimated 6,000 acres, officials said.

Most of the fire growth was to the south and southwest, through a mix of private timberlands, BLM-managed land and property held in trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Cow Creek Tribe, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Facebook page.

An air and ground attack continued, including seven helicopters, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers. More crews and planes have been ordered in.

The Blaze broke out late Wednesday night about a mile southeast of Canyonville and was highly visible from Interstate 5 and was estimated at 1,650 acres in size earlier in the day.

"The fire is burning in very steep, rocky terrain with limited access into and around the fire," Friday morning's Facebook update stated.

The fire was fueled Thursday by hot temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds, pushing toward the south and west.

A Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order was given by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for three homes on Ritchie Road, near the southern end of the fire.

"While the fire is highly visible from the Canyonville, Riddle, and Azalea areas, the Milepost 97 Fire does not pose a direct threat to these communities at this time and no evacuation orders have been issued in these areas," the Douglas FPA stated.