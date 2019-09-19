SW 61st St., Quarry Ave. close Monday for project

(Photo: Deschutes County)

REDMOND, Ore. - Beginning Monday, SW 61st Street and SW Quarry Avenue south of Redmond will be closed for construction on the west side of the intersection with South Canal Boulevard, Deschutes County officials said Thursday.

Road users are advised to use alternate routes, including SW Young Avenue and SW McVey Avenue. The closures of SW 61st Street and SW Quarry Avenue west of S Canal Boulevard are anticipated to last until Monday, Oct. 7.

The closures are part of Stage 2 of the Six Corners Intersection Improvement project, which includes converting the existing six-way intersection into a four-way intersection with adjacent "T" intersections and constructing left-turn lanes on SW Canal Boulevard at the intersection.

The $957,000 project is being constructed by the county's contractor, Knife River Corporation–Northwest. The project is anticipated to be completed by November.

Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction. More information regarding closures in future stages will be released before the closures occur. Please visit www.deschutes.org/road or www.TripCheck.com for current project traffic information.

For more project information, please contact Cody Smith, County Engineer for the Deschutes County Road Department, at (541) 322-7113.