SW 61st closing for next stage of Six Corners project

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:01 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:01 AM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - Starting Monday, SW 61st Street will be closed between SW Young Avenue and South Canal Boulevard to allow for construction of Stage 4 of the Six Corners Intersection Improvement project south of Redmond. A detour route will be provided via SW Young Avenue.

The closure of SW 61st Street is anticipated to last until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Six Corners Intersection Improvement project includes converting the existing six-way intersection into a four-way intersection with adjacent “T” intersections, and constructing left-turn lanes on SW Canal Boulevard at the intersection.

The $957,000 project is being constructed by Deschutes County’s contractor, Knife River Corporation – Northwest. The project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 8.

Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction. More information regarding closures in future stages will be released before the closures occur. Please visit deschutes.org or TripCheck.com for current project information.   

For more project information, please contact Cody Smith, County Engineer for the Deschutes County Road Department, at (541) 322-7113.

