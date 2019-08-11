News

Suspicious Alfalfa man prompts DCSO public warning

Deputies say driver pulled SUV into driveway, fled

By:

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 06:48 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 09:20 PM PDT

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies warned dozens of Alfalfa residents by emergency phone alert Saturday afternoon about a suspicious man who drove an SUV into a home's driveway, turned it off and left, prompting an unsuccessful search.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:35 p.m. to the report of a suspicious man in the area of Dixon Loop and Stenkamp Road, Sgt. Deke DeMars said. It was reported a man had driven a white 1992 Ford Explorer into a driveway, turned it off and abandoned it.

The caller to 911 believed the driver had seen deputies, who were in the area on a separate investigation, and fled to avoid detection, DeMars said.

Responding deputies searched the property and determined the man had crossed Stenkamp Road, heading west toward Bend, DeMars said.

A K-9 team and Oregon State Police helped search the area and the man was tracked to Waugh Road, but was not found.

Dispatchers also used the Emergency Phone Network (EPN) alert system to notify about 65 area residents within a half-mile radius of the man and their ongoing search, DeMars said.

Deputies were still working Saturday evening to identify the driver of the SUV. DeMars said he was described as a white male, around 30 years old, 6-foot-1 and about 180-190 pounds. He had brown hair with a dark, full beard and was wearing a blue and black T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information that could assist in the case is urged to contact county non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

