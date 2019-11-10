Suspect in custody in shooting east of Bend

Suspect held in shooting east of Bend

BEND, Ore. - One person was shot east of Bend Saturday afternoon and a suspect was taken into custody, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 21500 block of Bear Creek Road, near the intersection with Ward Road, deputies said.

Deputies initially called it an "active incident" and in a tweet urged people to "avoid the area until the situation is resolved."

An update shortly before 4 p.m. said "one victim with gunshot has been transported" to St. Charles Bend and "a suspect is in police custody."

"There is no active threat to the community," the sheriff's office said, adding that an "extensive investigation is underway" also involving Bend police, Oregon State police and a DCSO SWAT team.

We'll have more details as they become available.

