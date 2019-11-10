News

Suspect in custody in shooting east of Bend

One person wounded in Bear Creek Road area

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2019 04:08 PM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:40 PM PST

Suspect held in shooting east of Bend

BEND, Ore. - One person was shot east of Bend Saturday afternoon and a suspect was taken into custody, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 21500 block of Bear Creek Road, near the intersection with Ward Road, deputies said.

Deputies initially called it an "active incident" and in a tweet urged people to "avoid the area until the situation is resolved."

An update shortly before 4 p.m. said "one victim with gunshot has been transported" to St. Charles Bend and "a suspect is in police custody."

"There is no active threat to the community," the sheriff's office said, adding that an "extensive investigation is underway" also involving Bend police, Oregon State police and a DCSO SWAT team.

We'll have more details as they become available.
 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30