Suspect in Bend woman's attempted murder captured

Kyle Handing (Photo: Oregon State Police)

BEND, Ore. - A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and stabbing a Bend woman and another man in southern Oregon last month was captured in Indiana after policed tried to stop him for driving the wrong way on a street, authorities said.

Kyle Handing, arrested about 10 a.m. Tuesday by East Chicago, Indiana police, is accused of attacking Annee Caron and a friend near Wilderville in Josephine County.

Police discovered the victims on Sept. 30 when they checked on a disabled vehicle off Highway 199.

Oregon State Police said Wednesday Handing is being held at the Lake County, Indiana Jail on two counts each of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police have not identified the victims publicly, but Caron told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that she was shot in the chest with a 12-gauge shotgun and then stabbed in the neck nine times, while her friend's arm was severely injured.

"We were both working on his property," she said, adding, "We hardly knew him. There was no reason for it. We were stargazing when it happened."

Earlier, OSP had asked the public to help identify the suspect in the attack, saying the man "should be considered armed and dangerous" and "has a strong Chicago accent, slumps at his shoulders and isn't very talkative."

They said the gun was left at the scene on Wilderville Lane, but the knife used in the attack was not found. The man was flown to OHSU in Portland and the woman taken by ambulance to an area hospital, both with serious injuries.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera told Medford TV station KDRV an officer spotted a black pickup going the wrong way down a street and hit her lights, but the driver didn't stop. After about six blocks, a man got out and ran into a home. The pickup was registered to a woman living at that house. Three offers entered the home later that morning and arrested Handing without incident.

Initially he was held for fleeing arrest and possessing marijuana and synthetic marijuana, Rivera told the TV station. They later learned of the Oregon warrant, searched the house and car and found five knives in the home. Two OSP troopers traveled to Indiana to interview Handing and further investigate. Handing was held on initial bail of $500,000.