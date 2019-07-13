News

Survey: Most Deschutes residents favor new landfill here

When Knott fills up, as opposed to trucking it out

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 02:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:47 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes County commissioners on Monday will review the results of a recent public opinion survey that found an overwhelming number of residents - 93 percent - favor building a new landfill somewhere in the county when Knott Landfill reaches capacity within the next decade, rather than send it elsewhere.

The other option presented in the survey was to truck the county's garbage to a regional landfill site near the Columbia River.

Deschutes County spends about $35 per ton of garbage to manage it at Knott Landfill. Officials say a new landfill would raise that cost to about $42 a ton.

Many of those surveyed by Triton Polling and Research said they were concerned about the emissions from trucking so much trash so far away. They also said keeping jobs in the county to build and run a new landfill are important.

More than 500 people were surveyed by phone in late June and early July, more than 83 percent of them by cellphone, with a 4.3 percent margin of error, the firm said.

In his issue summary to commissioners, Solid Waste Director Timm Schimke said the county's new solid waste management plan prepares for the closure of Knott, with the decision for replacement "the primary driver of the plan," which identifies more than $25 million in capital needs over the next decade.

Just over half of those surveyed said cost issues are just "one of many important factors" in the decision whether to build a landfill or truck the trash elsewhere.

More than 85 percent agreed and 46 percent strongly agreed with the statement that "trash that is generated here should stay here."

The survey noted that a new landfill would need 400 to 500 acres, meaning it "could displace other uses and may impact neighboring parcels of land, even in remote areas of the county." Asked if they would be "comfortable' with displacing other uses for a new landfill in the county, more than 77 percent of the respondents said they agreed or strongly agreed.

You can see the full survey results in the commissioners' Monday work session agenda packet.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16