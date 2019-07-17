Summit Medical, E. Cascade Women's Group partner

BEND, Ore. - Summit Medical Group Oregon, the largest independent multi-specialty physician group in Central Oregon, and East Cascade Women's Group, the largest women's health care practice east of the Cascades, announced Wednesday they are forming a strategic relationship to create a coordinated suite of medical services for Central Oregon women.

Through a new relationship, the two independent groups will collaborate on enhancing patient access and expanding coordinated care options for women and children seeking health care, they said in a joint news release, which continues below:

The relationship will focus on providing patients of SMGOR and ECWG with greater access to quality gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics, diagnostics and imaging, cancer care, aging, wellness and other services and specialties.

Patients of ECWG will realize more convenient access to SMGOR's pediatric and urgent care, as well as other multispecialty services and providers. Patients of SMGOR will benefit by having access to specialized, comprehensive women's health care by ECWG providers.

"We are extremely excited about working with such an exceptional OB/GYN team of providers to deliver the highest quality, comprehensive women's and children's-centered care in our community," said Russell Massine, MD, Summit Medical Group Oregon's Chief Physician Executive.

"Our providers are very pleased to provide coordinated care with Summit Medical Group Oregon to enhance the delivery of medical services to our patients," added Jane Howell, MD, President of East Cascade Women's Group. "From adolescence through the menopausal years, East Cascade Women's Group provides care for all female health needs and will now offer SMGOR's female patients a more seamless approach to obtaining the care they need."

"Over the course of the next few years, both groups are fully committed to enhancing the coordination and collaboration between our medical staff and care teams while developing a streamlined experience for patients of both groups. Our new and enhanced women and children's service line will deliver the highest quality care while focusing on controlling the total cost of care for our patients in the community," said Justin Sivill, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Summit Medical Group Oregon.

About Summit Medical Group Oregon

Formed in 2018 through a strategic partnership between Bend Memorial Clinic (BMC) and Summit Health Management, Summit Medical Group Oregon's comprehensive care model includes Summit Medical Group Oregon – Bend Memorial Clinic, the largest physician-owned multi-specialty group in Central Oregon, and Summit Medical Group Oregon – Bend Urology Associates, a specialty urological care clinic offering treatment of urinary tract disorders to the Central and Eastern Oregon communities. For more information, please visit www.smgoregon.com.

About East Cascade Women's Group

Founded in 1980, East Cascade Women's Group has provided trusted, quality health care to generations of women throughout Central Oregon with compassion and personalized attention. The family of eleven physicians and providers specialize in a broad spectrum of women's health services including obstetrics, surgery, annual exams, gynecology, family planning, infertility treatment and menopause care. www.eastcascadewomensgroup.com.