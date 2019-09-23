News

Students move into OSU-Cascades residence hall

About 20 OSU faculty staff helped with the move

By:

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 09:18 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:53 PM PDT

176 new students move into OSU residence hall

BEND, Ore. - Dozens of students moved into the residence hall at OSU-Cascades on Sunday, three days before the official start of the school year.

Among the 176 students who will be living on campus, 100 are first-year students, 45 are from other states and six come from other countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia. Of the total, 22 are from Central Oregon.

It's the most students the young school has had living in the on-campus dorm, nearly 50 more than a year ago.

NewsChannel 21 spoke with incoming freshman Edlyn Martinez, who moved to the campus from Terrebonne. She said she is the youngest of her siblings and shared how her parents felt about her moving out of their house for the first time.

“I think they’re kind of sad, because I’m the last child,” Martinez said. “I want to have the full college experience, and I didn’t just want to stay at my house every day.”

Martinez said she hopes to major in business and work in the makeup industry after college. 

About 20 volunteers, including OSU faculty and staff, helped students and their families move into their rooms. One was Nick Dahl, a communications professor and an OSU alumnus.

“I just enjoy working with students,” Dahl said. I know what it was like for me, my first time moving into the dorm. I could’ve used some help. It’s just a great experience being able to meet our students.

Some students on the school's Events Council that helped plan Welcome Week shared their advice for incoming students.

“Have pride in our little campus, because you’re part of the foundation,” said Myranda Hudson, a junior majoring in biology.

“I’m just really excited to see all these new students on campus and get them involved,” added Jade Warner, also a junior and the student body vice president. 

After she graduates from OSU, Warner said she hopes to attend law school. She said her experience at OSU Cascades set her up for success.

Classes officially begin Wednesday, with events and activities for new students taking place throughout the week. 

For more information about the specific events happening during Welcome Week at OSU-Cascades, visit https://osucascades.edu/welcome-week


