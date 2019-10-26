News

Stretch of Bend's Murphy Road project nearly done

New roundabout, lane extensions underway

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:13 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:16 PM PDT

15th Street roundabout lane extensions updates

BEND, Ore. - The stretch of Murphy Road Corridor improvements to Southeast 15th Street in Bend are expected to be completed in a week, officials said Friday.

 

In addition, construction of the 15th Street roundabout and a sidewalk extension project are expected to be finished by Nov. 1, depending on the weather and when street lights are installed in the area. 

 

Some work you can expect, in addition to the roundabout and lane extensions, are striping of 15th Street, Chloe Lane and Ferguson Road.

 

There will be more landscaping work, with the inclusion of boulders on the streets.

 

Also, a new water line will be put in place, parallel to the BNSF railroad tracks on Bend Parks and Recreation District and Bend-La Pine School District property. 

 

Garrett Sabrouin, project engineer for the Murphy Corridor project, told NewsChannel 21 on Friday more details of the upcoming improvements. 

 

"I think the thing the community is going to be excited about coming up here is we're finishing the improvements on 15th Street and Murphy, which means we are going to be able to open both lanes for traffic," Sabourin said.

 

"So since around mid-August, we've only had the northbound lane open, and now we'll have both northbound and southbound open to the traveling public." 

 

Sabourin said the Murphy project is going to have a phased delivery approach. 

 

"This is our first phase, we are kind of starting on the east end of the corridor and working our way to the west," he said.  "So you'll see this winter, or the community will see we'll do improvements to the west. Then, next spring, we will be at Brosterhous and will continue over by Jewell Elementary to Parrell (Road) to complete the project."
 

Residents in the area can expect more construction next year along 15th Street with the city's Septic to Sewer project. 

 

For more information the Murphy Corridor Project, visit: https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/murphy-corridor-improvements

