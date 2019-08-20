Storm King Mtn. survivor to speak at Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard and the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training extend an invitation to attend the State's 14th annual Oregon Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
The ceremony will be held at the State's Fallen Firefighter Memorial which is located on the campus of the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Highway SE in Salem. Please note the event is held outside rain or shine.
We are honored to have Kim Lightley of the United States Forest Service as our keynote speaker on the 25th anniversary of the deadly Storm King Mountain fire in Colorado that claimed the lives of many of her co-workers from the Prineville Interagency Hotshots.
About Kim Lightley – She is a Critical Incident Response Specialist with the United States Forest Service assigned to the Washington Office of Fire and Aviation Management. She was recognized in 2017 by the USFS through its Unsung Hero Award Program for her commitment to give back to the people who sacrifice so much fighting structure and wildland fires, and, even more so, to the survivors of those who never come home.
Lightley survived the 1994 South Canyon Fire; nine of her crew members from the Prineville Interagency Hotshots and five others were overrun and killed. Recognizing that her own experiences had impacted her life and recovery from this traumatic experience, Lightley has placed her daily emphasis on helping others within the wildfire community to prepare for—and recover from—tragic events. She travels nationwide teaching Stress First Aid for Wildland Firefighters and You Will Not Stand Alone, assists in interventions for wildland fire critical incidents and promotes awareness of suicide prevention.
Lightley is an active participant and organizer for the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, and participates annually in the South Canyon Fire staff ride and Prineville Memorial Hotshot Run. In addition to all of this, she can frequently be found on incident locations supporting agency and family survivors when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, and continues to provide vital support to survivors long after the event.
The ceremony will include the reading of the roll call of fallen firefighters, taps, placement of wreaths, and a bell salute.
DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks said "The Oregon Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial stands as a daily reminder of the sacrifices made by 169 men and women who died in the line of duty protecting our communities, airports and natural resources around our great state. The memorial also allows us to honor a pledge made to the families of the fallen - we will never forget! We are thankful that no names are being added to the Oregon memorial during this year's ceremony which signifies that Oregon did not suffer a firefighter line of duty death in 2018. Sadly we know that is not the case on a national level as the names of 120 career and volunteer firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and previous years will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the National Fire Academy on October 5 and 6, 2019 in Emmitsburg, Maryland."
If you have any questions regarding the Memorial, please contact Julie Olsen, Fire Program Manager, at 503-378-2297 or by email at julie.olsen-fink@state.or.us
For More Information on Oregon and National Firefighter Memorials:
Oregon Fallen Firefighter Memorial https://www.oregon.gov/DPSST/FC/pages/fallenfirefightermemorial.aspx
National Fallen Firefighter Foundation – National memorial https://www.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/about/2019-roll-of-honor/
Those honored on the State memorial include:
|
Fire Fighter Name
|
Agency
|
Date
|
James Reed
|
Protection Engine Co #4 - Portland
|
1881
|
George P. Wrenn
|
Corvallis Fire Department
|
1882
|
Fred Wagner
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1890
|
Tom O'Keefe
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1891
|
John G. Hewston
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1892
|
Tom Grenfell
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1896
|
Warren Bodge
|
Medford Fire Dept.
|
1910
|
David Campbell
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1911
|
William Higdon
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1912
|
Emil Gustafson
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1916
|
Francis H. McCormick
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1919
|
Karl Gunster
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1921
|
Oscar H. Lehman
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1921
|
James S. Baldwin
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1922
|
Oscar B. Gabriel
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1922
|
Amos R. Willits
|
Medford Fire Dept.
|
1923
|
Fred H. Rittenour
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1923
|
Adolph W. Wefel
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1923
|
William E. Wilbur
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1926
|
Rex Reed
|
Eugene Fire and EMS
|
1928
|
Harry Josephson
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1928
|
William John McCreery
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1928
|
Charles A. Ryan
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1928
|
Walter McBride
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1929
|
Richard D. Laisner
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1930
|
Henry Krimbel
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1932
|
Clement Kemmer
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1933
|
Gustave Adolph Stephan
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1933
|
Frank L. Kearney
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1934
|
Harry B. Morrow
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1934
|
Walter Godfrey Duncan
|
Sandy Fire Dist. #72
|
1934
|
H.U. Gardner
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1935
|
William D. Heath
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1935
|
Floyd G. McMullen
|
Salem Fire Department
|
1935
|
Melvin Claude Richardson
|
Oregon National Guard
|
1935
|
Frank E. Platt
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1937
|
Harry R. Howard
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1939
|
Ernest W. Bills
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1940
|
Peter P. Kumpf
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1940
|
Carl G. Markstrom
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1940
|
John Dawes
|
Mill City RFPD
|
1941
|
Elmo St. Clair Bradford
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1945
|
Malvin L. Brown
|
555th Parachute Battalion - US Army
|
1945
|
Joseph Frederick Allerton
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1945
|
William Inglesby
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1946
|
Gregory A. Warner
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1946
|
Marion Stark
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1947
|
Alfred E. Berg
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1948
|
Daniel G. Shaw
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1949
|
Clayre Lavon Miller
|
Tillamook Fire District
|
1949
|
Jerry Bain
|
Douglas Forest Protective Association
|
1951
|
R.E. "Bob" Olivier
|
Taft-Nelscott-DeLake Fire Department
|
1954
|
Harold J. Dean
|
Cottage Grove Fire Department
|
1956
|
W.F. McCall
|
Cottage Grove Fire Department
|
1956
|
John A. McKy
|
Cottage Grove Fire Department
|
1956
|
Warren Nott
|
Milwaukie Fire Department
|
1956
|
Al Troge
|
Multnomah County Fire District #10
|
1956
|
George Mead
|
Oregon City Fire Department
|
1956
|
Donovan Hodgson
|
Springfield DFLS
|
1957
|
Victor D. Brown
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1957
|
Glenn H. Ferrington
|
Multnomah County Fire District #14
|
1958
|
Roy W. McFarland
|
Roseburg Fire Dept.
|
1959
|
L.L. Longton
|
Cottage Grove Fire Department
|
1960
|
John T. Metcalf
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1960
|
Wayne Osterby
|
Astoria Fire Department
|
1961
|
John J. Richards
|
Douglas Forest Protective Association
|
1961
|
Earl Edwards
|
La Grande Fire Dept.
|
1962
|
Eldon L. Everton
|
Grants Pass Fire Department
|
1964
|
Leland N. Christensen
|
Eugene Fire and EMS
|
1966
|
Harold Stinson
|
Eugene Fire and EMS
|
1966
|
Virgil L. Spencer
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1966
|
Dale Fleming
|
Multnomah County Fire District #1
|
1968
|
Sam P. Baseel
|
St. Helens Rural Fire Dist.
|
1969
|
Leland Roger Marshall
|
Coquille Volunteer Fire Department
|
1969
|
Richard Christensen
|
Washington County Fire District #2
|
1969
|
C.T. Arnold
|
Cottage Grove Fire Department
|
1970
|
Ben K. Coburn
|
Thurston-Walterville RFPD
|
1970
|
Henry Martin
|
Oregon Department of Forestry
|
1970
|
Luis Rodriguez
|
Oregon Department of Forestry
|
1970
|
Jack Stephens
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1971
|
Richard Waldorf
|
Molalla Fire Protection District
|
1972
|
Fayet Arthur Scoggin
|
Redmond Fire and Rescue
|
1974
|
Carl E. Kerr
|
Scio Fire Protection District
|
1975
|
Sanford Causey
|
Coquille Fire Department
|
1976
|
S.L. Finley
|
USFS Siskiyou National Forest
|
1976
|
Lee Kenneth Register
|
Multnomah Co. RFPD #14
|
1977
|
Dale Laverne Smith
|
Multnomah Co. RFPD #14
|
1977
|
John L. Devaney
|
Portland Fire and Rescue
|
1977
|
Roy Bratten
|
Redmond Fire and Rescue
|
1978
|
Horst Rech
|
Springfield DFLS
|
1978
|
Russ Williamson
|
Washington County Fire District #1
|
1978
|
Richard Underhill
|
Douglas Forest Protective Association
|
1979
|
Ronald Huddleston
|
Oregon Department of Forestry
|
1980
|
Paul F. Yost
|
Lyons RFPD
|
1981
|
Clyde E. Golden
|
Mill City RFPD
|
1982
|
Michael K. Maine
|
North Bay RFPD, N. Bend
|
1982
|
Robert W. Thompson
|
Veneta RFPD
|
1982
|
David C. Stephens
|
Bureau of Land Management, Sweet Home
|
1984
|
Elwin I. King
|
Fair Oaks RFPD, Sutherlin
|
1984
|
Barbara A. Booth
|
Oregon Department of Forestry, Cottage Grove
|
1984
|
Richard H. Bowers
|
Oregon Department of Forestry, Cottage Grove
|
1984
|
Mary L. Francis
|
Crow Valley RFPD, Veneta
|
1985
|
Michael Allen Lehman
|
USDA Forest Service
|
1986
|
Mark Giles
|
Douglas Forest Protective Association
|
1987
|
James Moore
|
Douglas Forest Protective Association
|
1987
|
Russell Brine
|
Elkton RFPD
|
1987
|
Wendell L. Beck
|
Crooked River Ranch Fire Dist.
|
1988
|
Joseph J. Stroda
|
Halsey-Shedd RFPD
|
1988
|
Louis A. Mohr
|
Pine Grove RFPD, Hood River
|
1988
|
David Alfred Schas
|
USDA Forest Service, Redmond
|
1988
|
William D. Mills
|
Oak Lodge RFPD #51
|
1989
|
William McAdams
|
Aurora RFPD
|
1990
|
Julius C. Starr
|
USDA Forest Service, Redmond
|
1990
|
Clark N. Gilkison
|
Fair Oaks RFPD
|
1991
|
James Shannon Campbell
|
Oregon Department of Forestry
|
1992
|
Brian L. Hill
|
Oregon Department of Forestry
|
1993
|
Sydney B. Maplesden
|
Oregon Department of Forestry
|
1994
|
Kathi Julie Beck
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Tamera Jean Bickett
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Scott A. Blecha
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Levi J. Brinkley
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Douglas Michael Dunbar
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Terri Ann Hagen
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Bonnie Jean Holtby
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Robert Alan Johnson
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Jon Roy Kelso
|
USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF
|
1994
|
Phillip Sherburn
|
Aumsville Fire Department
|
1995
|
Henry Walter Howe
|
Brownsville RFPD
|
1995
|
Robert Chisholm
|
Gearhart Volunteer Fire Dept.
|
1997
|
George P. Converse
|
USDA Forest Service
|
1998
|
Tony B. Chapin
|
Willamina Fire Department
|
1998
|
Santi Arovitx
|
Columbia Helicopters
|
2001
|
Richard Hernandez
|
Columbia Helicopters
|
2001
|
Kip Krigbaum
|
Columbia Helicopters
|
2001
|
John Robert Hazlett
|
Odell Fire District
|
2001
|
Randall E. Carpenter
|
Coos Bay Fire and Rescue
|
2002
|
Jeffrey E. Common
|
Coos Bay Fire and Rescue
|
2002
|
Chuck Hanners
|
Coos Bay Fire and Rescue
|
2002
|
Bartholomew Blake Bailey
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2002
|
Daniel Eric Rama
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2002
|
Retha Mae Shirley
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2002
|
Alan W. Wyatt
|
USDA Forest Service, Rio Grande NF
|
2002
|
Paul E. Gibson
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
David Kelly Hammer
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
Jeffrey D. Hengel
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
Jesse D. James
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
Leland Price, Jr.
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
Richard Burt Moore, II
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
Mark Robert Ransdell
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
Ricardo M. Ruiz
|
First Strike Environmental, Roseburg
|
2003
|
Larry A. Brown
|
Kingsley Field FD, Klamath Falls
|
2003
|
D. Craig Mackey
|
Oregon Department of Forestry, Western Lane
|
2003
|
Thomas Howard Kistler
|
Polk County Fire Dist. #1
|
2003
|
Randall Harmon
|
Superior Helicopter, Grants Pass
|
2003
|
Richard W. Black
|
Weyerhauser, Eugene Helicopter Ops.
|
2003
|
Lawrence J. Hoffman
|
Oregon Department of Forestry
|
2004
|
Shawn Blazer
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2008
|
Scott Charlson
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2008
|
Edrik Gomez
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2008
|
Matthew Hammer
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2008
|
Caleb Renno
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2008
|
Bryan Rich
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2008
|
David Steele
|
Grayback Forestry, Inc.
|
2008
|
Roark Schwanenberg
|
Carson Helicopters, Inc.
|
2008
|
Robert A. Hales
|
Scappoose Rural Fire District
|
2008
|
Jesse Trader
|
County Fire and Security
|
2013
|
Oscar Montano-Garcia
|
Pacific Coast Contractors, Inc.
|
2013
|
John Hammack
|
R&K Water Service
|
2013
|
Mark James Burns
|
Medford Fire and Rescue
|
2016