Storm King Mtn. survivor to speak at Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard and the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training extend an invitation to attend the State's 14th annual Oregon Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the State's Fallen Firefighter Memorial which is located on the campus of the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Highway SE in Salem. Please note the event is held outside rain or shine.

We are honored to have Kim Lightley of the United States Forest Service as our keynote speaker on the 25th anniversary of the deadly Storm King Mountain fire in Colorado that claimed the lives of many of her co-workers from the Prineville Interagency Hotshots. 

About Kim Lightley – She is a Critical Incident Response Specialist with the United States Forest Service assigned to the Washington Office of Fire and Aviation Management.  She was recognized in 2017 by the USFS through its Unsung Hero Award Program for her commitment to give back to the people who sacrifice so much fighting structure and wildland fires, and, even more so, to the survivors of those who never come home.

Lightley survived the 1994 South Canyon Fire; nine of her crew members from the Prineville Interagency Hotshots and five others were overrun and killed.  Recognizing that her own experiences had impacted her life and recovery from this traumatic experience, Lightley has placed her daily emphasis on helping others within the wildfire community to prepare for—and recover from—tragic events.  She travels nationwide teaching Stress First Aid for Wildland Firefighters and You Will Not Stand Alone, assists in interventions for wildland fire critical incidents and promotes awareness of suicide prevention.

Lightley is an active participant and organizer for the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, and participates annually in the South Canyon Fire staff ride and Prineville Memorial Hotshot Run.  In addition to all of this, she can frequently be found on incident locations supporting agency and family survivors when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, and continues to provide vital support to survivors long after the event.

The ceremony will include the reading of the roll call of fallen firefighters, taps, placement of wreaths, and a bell salute.

DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks said "The Oregon Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial stands as a daily reminder of the sacrifices made by 169 men and women who died in the line of duty protecting our communities, airports and natural resources around our great state.  The memorial also allows us to honor a pledge made to the families of the fallen - we will never forget!  We are thankful that no names are being added to the Oregon memorial during this year's ceremony which signifies that Oregon did not suffer a firefighter line of duty death in 2018.  Sadly we know that is not the case on a national level as the names of 120 career and volunteer firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and previous years will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the National Fire Academy on October 5 and 6, 2019 in Emmitsburg, Maryland."

If you have any questions regarding the Memorial, please contact Julie Olsen, Fire Program Manager, at 503-378-2297 or by email at julie.olsen-fink@state.or.us

For More Information on Oregon and National Firefighter Memorials:

Oregon Fallen Firefighter Memorial  https://www.oregon.gov/DPSST/FC/pages/fallenfirefightermemorial.aspx

National Fallen Firefighter Foundation – National memorial https://www.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/about/2019-roll-of-honor/

Those honored on the State memorial include:

Fire Fighter Name

Agency

Date

James  Reed

Protection Engine Co #4 - Portland

1881

George P. Wrenn

Corvallis Fire Department

1882

Fred  Wagner

Portland Fire and Rescue

1890

Tom  O'Keefe

Portland Fire and Rescue

1891

John G. Hewston

Portland Fire and Rescue

1892

Tom  Grenfell

Portland Fire and Rescue

1896

Warren  Bodge

Medford Fire Dept.

1910

David  Campbell

Portland Fire and Rescue

1911

William  Higdon

Portland Fire and Rescue

1912

Emil  Gustafson

Portland Fire and Rescue

1916

Francis H. McCormick

Portland Fire and Rescue

1919

Karl  Gunster

Portland Fire and Rescue

1921

Oscar H. Lehman

Portland Fire and Rescue

1921

James S. Baldwin

Portland Fire and Rescue

1922

Oscar B. Gabriel

Portland Fire and Rescue

1922

Amos R. Willits

Medford Fire Dept.

1923

Fred H. Rittenour

Portland Fire and Rescue

1923

Adolph W. Wefel

Portland Fire and Rescue

1923

William E. Wilbur

Portland Fire and Rescue

1926

Rex  Reed

Eugene Fire and EMS

1928

Harry  Josephson

Portland Fire and Rescue

1928

William John McCreery

Portland Fire and Rescue

1928

Charles A. Ryan

Portland Fire and Rescue

1928

Walter  McBride

Portland Fire and Rescue

1929

Richard D. Laisner

Portland Fire and Rescue

1930

Henry Krimbel

Portland Fire and Rescue

1932

Clement Kemmer

Portland Fire and Rescue

1933

Gustave Adolph Stephan

Portland Fire and Rescue

1933

Frank L. Kearney

Portland Fire and Rescue

1934

Harry B. Morrow

Portland Fire and Rescue

1934

Walter Godfrey Duncan

Sandy Fire Dist. #72

1934

H.U.  Gardner

Portland Fire and Rescue

1935

William D. Heath

Portland Fire and Rescue

1935

Floyd G. McMullen

Salem Fire Department

1935

Melvin Claude Richardson

Oregon National Guard

1935

Frank E. Platt

Portland Fire and Rescue

1937

Harry R. Howard

Portland Fire and Rescue

1939

Ernest W. Bills

Portland Fire and Rescue

1940

Peter P. Kumpf

Portland Fire and Rescue

1940

Carl G. Markstrom

Portland Fire and Rescue

1940

John  Dawes

Mill City RFPD

1941

Elmo St. Clair Bradford

Portland Fire and Rescue

1945

Malvin L. Brown

555th Parachute Battalion - US Army

1945

Joseph Frederick Allerton

Portland Fire and Rescue

1945

William  Inglesby

Portland Fire and Rescue

1946

Gregory A. Warner

Portland Fire and Rescue

1946

Marion  Stark

Portland Fire and Rescue

1947

Alfred E. Berg

Portland Fire and Rescue

1948

Daniel G. Shaw

Portland Fire and Rescue

1949

Clayre Lavon Miller

Tillamook Fire District

1949

Jerry  Bain

Douglas Forest Protective Association

1951

R.E. "Bob" Olivier

Taft-Nelscott-DeLake Fire Department

1954

Harold J. Dean

Cottage Grove Fire Department

1956

W.F.  McCall

Cottage Grove Fire Department

1956

John A. McKy

Cottage Grove Fire Department

1956

Warren  Nott

Milwaukie Fire Department

1956

Al  Troge

Multnomah County Fire District #10

1956

George  Mead

Oregon City Fire Department

1956

Donovan  Hodgson

Springfield DFLS

1957

Victor D. Brown

Portland Fire and Rescue

1957

Glenn H. Ferrington

Multnomah County Fire District #14

1958

Roy W. McFarland

Roseburg Fire Dept.

1959

L.L.  Longton

Cottage Grove Fire Department

1960

John T. Metcalf

Portland Fire and Rescue

1960

Wayne  Osterby

Astoria Fire Department

1961

John J. Richards

Douglas Forest Protective Association

1961

Earl  Edwards

La Grande Fire Dept.

1962

Eldon L. Everton

Grants Pass Fire Department

1964

Leland N. Christensen

Eugene Fire and EMS

1966

Harold  Stinson

Eugene Fire and EMS

1966

Virgil L. Spencer

Portland Fire and Rescue

1966

Dale  Fleming

Multnomah County Fire District #1

1968

Sam P. Baseel

St. Helens Rural Fire Dist.

1969

Leland Roger Marshall

Coquille Volunteer Fire Department

1969

Richard  Christensen

Washington County Fire District #2

1969

C.T.  Arnold

Cottage Grove Fire Department

1970

Ben K. Coburn

Thurston-Walterville RFPD

1970

Henry  Martin

Oregon Department of Forestry

1970

Luis  Rodriguez

Oregon Department of Forestry

1970

Jack  Stephens

Portland Fire and Rescue

1971

Richard  Waldorf

Molalla Fire Protection District

1972

Fayet Arthur Scoggin

Redmond Fire and Rescue

1974

Carl E. Kerr

Scio Fire Protection District

1975

Sanford Causey

Coquille Fire Department

1976

S.L.  Finley

USFS Siskiyou National Forest

1976

Lee Kenneth Register

Multnomah Co. RFPD #14

1977

Dale Laverne Smith

Multnomah Co. RFPD #14

1977

John L. Devaney

Portland Fire and Rescue

1977

Roy  Bratten

Redmond Fire and Rescue

1978

Horst  Rech

Springfield DFLS

1978

Russ  Williamson

Washington County Fire District #1

1978

Richard  Underhill

Douglas Forest Protective Association

1979

Ronald  Huddleston

Oregon Department of Forestry

1980

Paul F. Yost

Lyons RFPD

1981

Clyde E. Golden

Mill City RFPD

1982

Michael K. Maine

North Bay RFPD, N. Bend

1982

Robert W. Thompson

Veneta RFPD

1982

David C. Stephens

Bureau of Land Management, Sweet Home

1984

Elwin I. King

Fair Oaks RFPD, Sutherlin

1984

Barbara A. Booth

Oregon Department of Forestry, Cottage Grove

1984

Richard H. Bowers

Oregon Department of Forestry, Cottage Grove

1984

Mary L. Francis

Crow Valley RFPD, Veneta

1985

Michael Allen Lehman

USDA Forest Service

1986

Mark  Giles

Douglas Forest Protective Association

1987

James  Moore

Douglas Forest Protective Association

1987

Russell  Brine

Elkton RFPD

1987

Wendell L. Beck

Crooked River Ranch Fire Dist.

1988

Joseph J. Stroda

Halsey-Shedd RFPD

1988

Louis A. Mohr

Pine Grove RFPD, Hood River

1988

David Alfred Schas

USDA Forest Service, Redmond

1988

William D. Mills

Oak Lodge RFPD #51

1989

William  McAdams

Aurora RFPD

1990

Julius C. Starr

USDA Forest Service, Redmond

1990

Clark N. Gilkison

Fair Oaks RFPD

1991

James Shannon Campbell

Oregon Department of Forestry

1992

Brian L. Hill

Oregon Department of Forestry

1993

Sydney B. Maplesden

Oregon Department of Forestry

1994

Kathi Julie Beck

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Tamera Jean Bickett

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Scott A. Blecha

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Levi J. Brinkley

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Douglas Michael Dunbar

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Terri Ann Hagen

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Bonnie Jean Holtby

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Robert Alan Johnson

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Jon Roy Kelso

USDA Forest Service, Ochoco NF

1994

Phillip  Sherburn

Aumsville Fire Department

1995

Henry Walter Howe

Brownsville RFPD

1995

Robert  Chisholm

Gearhart Volunteer Fire Dept.

1997

George P. Converse

USDA Forest Service

1998

Tony B. Chapin

Willamina Fire Department

1998

Santi  Arovitx

Columbia Helicopters

2001

Richard  Hernandez

Columbia Helicopters

2001

Kip  Krigbaum

Columbia Helicopters

2001

John Robert Hazlett

Odell Fire District

2001

Randall E. Carpenter

Coos Bay Fire and Rescue

2002

Jeffrey E. Common

Coos Bay Fire and Rescue

2002

Chuck  Hanners

Coos Bay Fire and Rescue

2002

Bartholomew Blake Bailey

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2002

Daniel Eric Rama

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2002

Retha Mae Shirley

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2002

Alan W. Wyatt

USDA Forest Service, Rio Grande NF

2002

Paul E. Gibson

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

David Kelly Hammer

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

Jeffrey D. Hengel

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

Jesse D. James

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

Leland Price, Jr.

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

Richard Burt Moore, II

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

Mark Robert Ransdell

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

Ricardo M. Ruiz

First Strike Environmental, Roseburg

2003

Larry A. Brown

Kingsley Field FD, Klamath Falls

2003

D. Craig Mackey

Oregon Department of Forestry, Western Lane

2003

Thomas Howard Kistler

Polk County Fire Dist. #1

2003

Randall  Harmon

Superior Helicopter, Grants Pass

2003

Richard W. Black

Weyerhauser, Eugene Helicopter Ops.

2003

Lawrence J. Hoffman

Oregon Department of Forestry

2004

Shawn  Blazer

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2008

Scott  Charlson

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2008

Edrik  Gomez

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2008

Matthew  Hammer

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2008

Caleb Renno

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2008

Bryan  Rich

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2008

David  Steele

Grayback Forestry, Inc.

2008

Roark  Schwanenberg

Carson Helicopters, Inc.

2008

Robert A. Hales

Scappoose Rural Fire District

2008

Jesse Trader

County Fire and Security

2013

Oscar Montano-Garcia

Pacific Coast Contractors, Inc.

2013

John Hammack

R&K Water Service

2013

Mark James Burns

Medford Fire and Rescue

2016

