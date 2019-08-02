News

Steady progress reported on Milepost 97 Fire

Firefighting cost hits $10.7 million

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 10:53 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:53 AM PDT

CANYONVILLE, Ore. - Little growth and increased containment was reported Friday on the Milepost 97 Fire in southwest Oregon, which has burned more than 13,000 acres.

Here's Friday morning's update:

Firefighters continued to improve fire line on Friday with the majority of the perimeter of the fire in mop up. The northwest corner of the fire remained active with a burnout operation planned today to improve the line with firefighters focusing on locating unburned pockets within the interior and felling hazard trees.

The fire had minimal growth since yesterday, adding only 15 acres to 13,085 acres total. Those added acres were due to burnout operations, expanding and improving containment lines along the northwest portion of the fire.

A community meeting was held at North Valley high school yesterday, evening, with agency representatives from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) providing background on the initial attack of the fire and the ongoing objectives to minimize impacts to BLM managed public O and C, state, tribal and private lands.

To monitor and address smoke impacts to local communities, the BLM has provided an Air Resource Advisor, Wendy Wagner with the U.S. Forest Service Wildland Fire Air Quality Response program. Daily updates can be found at: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Cooperators assisting partner agencies ODF, DFPA and BLM on the fire include the U.S. Forest Service, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Roseburg Resources, Silver Butte Resources, Lone Rock Timber, Williams Pipeline, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Fire Statistics:
Size - 13,085 acres
Containment - 35%
Start Date - 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Expected Containment Date - Unknown
Location- One mile south of Canyonville, Oregon

Cause - Human Caused
Estimated Cost - $10,700,000
Personnel - 1,482
Resources - 49 hand crews
39 Engines
26 Dozers
31 Water Tenders
Aircraft - 8 Type 1 Helo
6 Type 2 Helo
4 Type 3 Helo
2 SEATs
Evacuations - Levels 2, 1

Structures - 586
Threatened structures - 0
Damaged Structures - 0
Destroyed Structures - 0
Closures - None

