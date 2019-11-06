News

State urges veterans, heirs to look online for unclaimed medals

As well as military insignias

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 11:59 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:11 AM PST

SALEM, Ore. - In recognition of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, the Oregon Department of State Lands encourages veterans or their heirs to check in with DSL’s Unclaimed Property program to see if they have military medals or insignia to claim that are under state stewardship.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much, and these medals and insignia are physical representations of that sacrifice and their service,” said DSL Director Vicki Walker. “We have several pieces in our care, and that’s why on this Veterans Day, we want to make a special push to help reunite vets and their families with these highly significant keepsakes.”

To search for military medals and insignia reported as unclaimed property to Oregon, go to https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/Money/Pages/MilitaryMedals.aspx. To look into filing a general claim for unclaimed property, go to https://oregon.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/.

