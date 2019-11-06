News

State trail grant advisory panel seeks volunteers

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for three positions on the Recreation Trails Program Grants Advisory Committee.

Upcoming vacancies:

  • Biking representative
  • Off-Highway Vehicle representative
  • Accessibility representative

The ten-member committee typically meets once or twice per year to evaluate grant proposals for statewide trail projects. Members serve three-year terms; successful candidates will begin their terms Jan. 1, 2020. Members are eligible to serve a second term.

Ideal candidates can live anywhere in Oregon and will have experience in at least one of the following areas: land management, recreation planning, trail planning, project management, grant management or recreation-related volunteerism.

Those interested in serving must submit an OPRD grant advisory committee appointment interest form by Nov. 30. The form is available online: oregon.gov/oprd/GRANTS/Pages/RTP-Committee.aspx

RTP grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and administered by OPRD. Grants are awarded to nonprofits and governments for motorized and non-motorized trail projects, including building new trails, improving existing trails and developing or improving trail facilities.

For more information about the advisory committee or application process contact Jodi Bellefeuille, RTP grant coordinator, at jodi.bellefeuille@oregon.gov or 503-986-0716.

