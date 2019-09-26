News

State sets 9.9% rent hike cap for 2020 under new law

Formula: 7% plus Consumer Price Index

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Sep 25, 2019

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:27 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Administrative Services announced Wednesday the annual maximum rent increase allowed by statute for calendar year 2020, under the terms of a new state law. The DAS Office of Economic Analysis has calculated the maximum percentage as 9.9%.

Following the passage of Senate Bill 608 in the 2019 legislative session, Oregon law requires DAS to calculate and post to its website, by Sept. 30 of each year, the maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed by statute for the following calendar year.

Per statute, OEA calculates this amount as 7% plus the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, West Region (All Items), as most recently published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The allowable rent increase percentage for the 2020 calendar year is 9.9%. DAS will calculate and post the percentage for the 2021 calendar year by Sept. 30, 2020.

Information about the maximum annual rent increase percentage, as well as the provisions of ORS 90.323 and 90.600 (statutes governing rent increases), can be found on the OEA website at the link below.  

For information on the new law, please see the full text of SB 608 at the link below. DAS does not provide legal advice regarding other provisions of SB 608.

