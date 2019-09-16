State seeks input on new 'corporate activity tax' rules

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will host a series of meetings across the state over the next three weeks, including two in Central Oregon, to seek input from business taxpayers and tax preparers about the administrative rules for Oregon's new Corporate Activity Tax.

Traveling across Oregon, rule writers will sit down to hear the concerns, questions and suggestions of those affected by the rules.

The first of those meetings is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the Newport Recreation Center in Newport. The full meeting schedule includes stops in Corvallis, Beaverton, Medford, Grants Pass, Eugene, Bend, Redmond, Hermiston, Boardman, Portland and Salem.

Two are planned in Central Oregon: On Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the OSU-Cascades Graduate Research Center, 650 SW Columbia St. in Bend, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7-8:30 a.m. at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Middle Sister Building in Redmond.

"We believe business taxpayers and tax preparers can provide valuable input as we move through the rule-making process," said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue. "By touring the state, we hope more of the business community will be able to join the conversation."

House Bill 3427 created Oregon's Corporate Activity Tax and grants DOR the responsibility of writing rules to implement it.

The Corporate Activity Tax imposes a $250 tax on the first $1 million of gross receipts after subtractions and 0.57% tax on gross receipts greater than $1 million after subtractions, beginning January 1. It is expected to generate $1 billion a year to boost funding for public schools.

Throughout each meeting on the tour, department representatives will ensure two-way conversations and do their best to answer questions from attendees. They'll also seek input from attendees to help guide the rule-making process.

Issues expected to be discussed at the series of meetings include:Who must register.

When and how businesses register.

and how businesses register. Who must file and who must pay the tax.

Annual returns based on calendar year activity.

How commercial activity is defined.

Exemptions for charitable organizations.

Exclusions for groceries, subcontractors, wholesalers and others.

What counts toward the 35% subtraction.

How estimated payments will be calculated.

When estimated payments are due.

More information about the Corporate Activity Tax, including a list of frequently asked questions, is available on the Department of Revenue's website.

Those who are unable to attend but want to provide input may email questions or comments to cat.help.dor@oregon.gov.

Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, check the status of your refund or make tax payments; call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish); 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon; or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 800-886-7204.