State recreational trails advisory panel to meet in Bend

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 11:17 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:17 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The state Recreational Trails Program (RTP) Advisory Committee will meet 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 22-24 at the Comfort Inn and Suites, 62065 SE 27th St, Bend. The meeting is open to the public.

The bulk of the Oct. 22 and 23 agenda consists of RTP applicants presenting their proposed projects to the committee. Presentations will continue the morning of Oct. 24 and the committee will evaluate and score proposed projects into the afternoon. The committee will also create a priority ranking list of proposed projects for future consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission.    

View the full meeting agenda online.

The RTP Advisory Committee consists of 10 volunteer members who represent various user groups and land managers. Eligible RTP applicants include cities, counties, park and recreation districts, state agencies, federal land management agencies, Tribal governments, and nonprofits.

RTP is a federal aid assistance program of the United States Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration. RTP grants help create and improve recreational trails in Oregon.

The meeting location is ADA accessible. Individuals who need special accommodations to attend must contact Jodi Bellefeuille, RTP grant coordinator, at least three days in advance: 503-986-0716 or Jodi.bellefeuille@oregon.gov.

