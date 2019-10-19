State plans to sell 640 acres on Bend's SE outskirts

Oregon Department of State Lands plans to sell 640-acre parcel at SE 27th Street and Stevens Road, part of which was added to the city's urban growth boundary in recent years

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of State Lands will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Bend on the status and plans to sell a tract of over 640 acres of state-owned property on Bend's southeast outskirts.

The meeting will be informational but coincides with a 30-day public comment period from Oct. 17 to Nov. 15.

On Dec. 18 the State Land Board will consider moving forward with the sale of the parcel. This meeting will help inform that decision.

Stevens Road is a 643.7-acre parcel of land located southeast of the intersection of 27th Avenue and Stevens Road.

DSL said the purpose of the meeting is to share with the public the current status of the parcel and possible options for the future.

Part of the parcel was included in the Urban Growth Boundary expansion in 2016, a key step in bringing development to the land. Department staff will be available at the meeting to provide information and help answer questions.

Meeting date/location:

Tuesday, Oct. 29

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Nativity Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall

60850 Brosterhous Rd.

Bend, OR 97702

Oral testimony will not be taken at this meeting, but public comment forms will be available and comments may be submitted via email to realproperty@dsl.state.or.us, or may be submitted through DSL's web site, which also has information on the property.

About the State Land Board and the Department of State Lands: The State Land Board consists of Governor Kate Brown, Secretary of State Bev Clarno and State Treasurer Tobias Read. The Department of State Lands administers diverse natural and fiscal resources. Many of the resources generate revenue for the Common School Fund, such as state-owned rangelands and timberlands, waterway leases, estates for which no will or heirs exist, and unclaimed property. Twice a year, the agency distributes fund investment earnings to support K-12 public schools. The agency also administers Oregon’s Removal-Fill Law, which requires people removing or filling certain amounts of material in waters of the state to obtain a permit.

