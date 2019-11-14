News

State parks waive parking fees on 'Green Friday'

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 05:16 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 05:16 PM PST

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians to ditch the shopping bags and lace up their hiking boots to celebrate "Green Friday" on Nov. 29. OPRD will waive day-use parking fees that day in 25 state parks across Oregon. 

"Fall weather brings a different flavor to many state parks and we're encouraging folks to get outside and explore," said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. "This is our fifth year celebrating Green Friday, and we're excited to continue the post-holiday tradition."

Parking is free year-round at almost all state parks; the waiver applies to the 25 parks that charge $5 daily for parking. The waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 29, except at Shore Acres State Park, where it expires at 3 p.m. for the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve. A list of parks that charge the $5 parking fee is available online.

Learn more about Oregon State Parks on oregonstateparks.org.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


