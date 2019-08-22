State Marine Board to hold Bend hearing on boat rental rules

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon State Marine Board is hosting a public hearing in Bend on Thursday, August 29, on a change in boat rental business rules. The hearing will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Deschutes County Services Building, Barnes Sawyer Meeting Room, 1300 NW Wall Street.

The public is invited to attend the hearing to learn more about the proposed rules impacting recreational boating and to provide testimony on the draft language to implement the legislative bills passed during the 2019 legislative session.

The development of the boating facility grant process laid out in SB 47 will be covered in future rulemakings that will occur in the next three to nine months. The current rulemaking encompasses the waterway access permit implementation of SB 47.

The Marine Board will meet on October 24, and may make a motion to adopt, amend, or take other action on the proposed rulemaking.

For those unable to attend, another public hearing will also be held in Portland on Sept. 11.

Written testimony can also be submitted by email to osmb.rulemaking@oregon.gov or by U.S. Mail to Jennifer Cooper, Administrative Rules Coordinator, Oregon State Marine Board, 435 Commercial Street NE, Salem, OR 97301. Testimony will not be accepted via telephone. Written comments will be accepted until 5 pm on September 20, 2019.

For an easy-to-read synopsis to help the public provide comments, visit https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/info/Documents/Rulemaking/2019PubHearingRules.pdf

To view the Notices of Rulemaking and proposed rule language, visit https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/info/Documents/Rulemaking/CombinedNoticeofRulemaking.pdf.

For information about all of the scheduled public hearings, visit https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/info/Pages/Board-and-Public-Meetings.aspx.