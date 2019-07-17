News

State awards federal funds for Bend, Redmond affordable housing

Among 11 developments funded statewide

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Housing and Community Services on Tuesday announced to announce funding awards of $45,569,423 to build and preserve 636 homes through the awards of federal 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits, HOME and National Housing Trust Fund resources, which leverage local, state and private investments.

Eleven developments were approved by the Oregon Housing Stability Council to receive funding.

"No Oregonian should worry about having a safe, stable place to sleep," said Governor Kate Brown. "Families need homes that are more than just four walls and a roof, with rents that don't mean choosing which bill to pay or what to do without this month. I am grateful that these resources will allow 636 families to rest easy in an affordable home."

This latest round of awards brings OHCS to a record number of homes in the development pipeline – more than 9,800 affordable homes are in progress across the state. Oregon's Statewide Housing Plan (oregon.gov/ohcs/pages/oshp.aspx) set a five-year goal to triple the development pipeline of affordable rental housing up to 25,000 homes.

"This is a big step toward meeting the ambitious goals of the Statewide Housing Plan," said OHCS Director Margaret Salazar. "These developments bring us that much closer to closing the affordable rental housing gap and reducing housing cost burden for Oregonians."

The developments that received awards are listed below, with full details available online: www.oregon.gov/ohcs/DO/docs/07-12-2019-Affordable-Housing-Awards.pdf.

  • Applegate Landing in Lebanon, 36 homes
  • Bridge Meadows in Redmond, 40 homes
  • Carnelian Place & Phoenix Crossing in Bend, 71 homes
  • Colonia Paz I in Lebanon, 24 homes
  • Going 42 in Portland, 55 homes
  • The Mary Ann in Beaverton, 54 homes
  • Oregon City Terrace in Oregon City, 48 homes
  • Patriot Heights in Stanfield, 53 homes
  • River Road Affordable Housing in Eugene, 60 homes
  • Rogue Valley Apartments in White City and Eagle Point, 76 homes
  • Rose Bowl in Portland, 71 homes
  • Snowberry Brook II in Ashland, 71 homes


    Bridge Meadows, at 2689 NW Hemlock Avenue in Redmond, will provide a mix of one- to four-bedroom apartments for renters earning 30 to 60 percent of the average median income. The target populations include families with children and the elderly, with a focus on intergenerational living.'

    Carnelian Place, at 2690 NE Conners Avenue, and Phoenix Crossing, at 1475 NE Forbes Road, will provide a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments affordable for renters earning 30 to 60 percent of the average median incomes. Target populations include the elderly, homeless populations, veterans and survivors of domestic violence.

