St. Charles provides $20K for Redmond, Madras shelters

St. Charles has partnered with Shepherd's House Ministries to provide $20,000 towards our Winter Shelter operations in Redmond and Madras. Our hope is to heighten the awareness of the Central Oregon community that winter overnight shelters are greatly needed in Central Oregon and that more resources are needed to meet the demands that will be placed on these shelters by an underserved homeless population in Central Oregon.

Last winter (2018-19), Shepherd's House Ministries served a combined 271 individuals, provided over 3500 overnight stays, and served over 4200 meals. Unlike past seasons, shelters this season will open every night without a temperature standard and are expecting to have much greater demand placed on their services. These changes are needed, but come at a cost. To fund all Winter Shelter operations in Redmond and Madras, additional dollars are still needed to keep our doors open for the entire winter season.

Representatives for St. Charles (notably, Carlos Salcedo, Manager, Community Partnerships; and Nancy Burham, Manager, Community Outreach) attended winter shelter meetings and actively engaged with Shepherd's House Ministries and its shelter partners to learn the challenges and needs that exist in the Winter Shelter system.

Again, we are grateful for the partnership and generosity of St. Charles. For information about donating money to help or to visit one of our winter shelters, please contact us.

Contact John Lodies at Shepherd's House Ministries

541.390.5175 or johnl@shepherdshouseministries.org

Or, make a secure donation at our website.

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/redmond-winter-shelter-donate/