News

St. Charles provides $20K for Redmond, Madras shelters

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 11:43 AM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:43 AM PST

St. Charles has partnered with Shepherd's House Ministries to provide $20,000 towards our Winter Shelter operations in Redmond and Madras.  Our hope is to heighten the awareness of the Central Oregon community that winter overnight shelters are greatly needed in Central Oregon and that more resources are needed to meet the demands that will be placed on these shelters by an underserved homeless population in Central Oregon.

Last winter (2018-19), Shepherd's House Ministries served a combined 271 individuals, provided over 3500 overnight stays, and served over 4200 meals. Unlike past seasons, shelters this season will open every night without a temperature standard and are expecting to have much greater demand placed on their services. These changes are needed, but come at a cost. To fund all Winter Shelter operations in Redmond and Madras, additional dollars are still needed to keep our doors open for the entire winter season. 

Representatives for St. Charles (notably, Carlos Salcedo, Manager, Community Partnerships; and Nancy Burham, Manager, Community Outreach) attended winter shelter meetings and actively engaged with Shepherd's House Ministries and its shelter partners to learn the challenges and needs that exist in the Winter Shelter system.

Again, we are grateful for the partnership and generosity of St. Charles. For information about donating money to help or to visit one of our winter shelters, please contact us.

Contact John Lodies at Shepherd's House Ministries

541.390.5175 or johnl@shepherdshouseministries.org

Or, make a secure donation at our website.

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/redmond-winter-shelter-donate/

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving