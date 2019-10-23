St. Charles Health System names Crook County advocate

Jody Britton (Photo: St. Charles Health System)

Jody Britton (Photo: St. Charles Health System)

BEND, Ore. - St. Charles Health System announced Tuesday it's hired Jody Britton as community and philanthropy advocate for Crook County.

Britton, a resident of Prineville, brings a deep professional background in marketing and community engagement. She owned Northwest Marketing Strategies and previously worked for Zolo Media. She also volunteers in the community, most recently creating and organizing the Black and Blue golf tournament to raise money for Shop with a Cop.

“I am so excited to be a part of St. Charles,” said Britton. “Prineville is a giving and involved community, and now I get to build bridges between individuals, businesses, nonprofit groups and the hospital. I’ve only been working at St. Charles a few weeks, but have learned so much about the incredible health care provided in Prineville, the expansion of the clinic and all the ways St. Charles is involved in the community.”

Todd Shields, vice president of hospital administration for St. Charles Prineville, said Britton is a great addition to the community engagement team.

“We’re doing great things here at St. Charles Prineville, and Jody will be out in the community meeting with folks, providing support to community activities and finding ways to help everyone in Crook County become healthier," he said. "Between the two of us, we hope to connect with everyone in the county.”

Britton can be reached at 541-447-8417 or jrbritton@stcharleshealthcare.org.

