St. Charles Foundation seeks North Star Award nominations

St. Charles Foundation and St. Charles Health System invite members of the community to nominate outstanding local physicians for this year’s North Star Physician of the Year Award.

Presented at the foundation’s signature annual event, the Saints Gala, this award recognizes an actively practicing physician in Central Oregon whose work has been defined by compassionate patient care, professionalism and a commitment to improving the lives of Central Oregonians.

“The North Star Award singles out a talented physician who has made it his or her life’s mission to provide patient-focused care,” said Lisa Dobey, executive director of community and philanthropy at St. Charles. “It is an excellent opportunity to honor someone who has enriched the field of medicine in Central Oregon.”

Dr. Helenka Marcinek, medical director of AirLink Critical Care Transport and Bend Fire Department, was recognized with last year’s award.

The winner will be presented with the award at the Saints Gala on Nov. 2 and a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded in the physician’s name to a student who is pursuing education for a career in health care.

Physician nominations may be made by any individual. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 27.

For more details and to download an application, visit stcharlesfoundation.org.

