Springfield motorcycle crash kills 2; witnesses sought

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 04:14 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:14 PM PDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities investigating a motorcycle crash in Springfield that killed two people are asking for information from anyone who witnessed the crash.

The Springfield Police Department said in a news release on its Facebook page that officers responded early Saturday morning to a report of a single motorcycle crash near Franklin and Glenwood boulevards and that two riders had sustained serious injuries.

Police and paramedics say the two riders died at the scene.

Police say evidence and witness statements indicate the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a road sign and tree before coming to rest in the parking lot of a business.

Names of the motorcycle riders have not been released.

