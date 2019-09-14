Soroptimist Intl. offers 'Live Your Dream' scholarships

Applications for the “Live Your Dream” Awards offered by Soroptimist International of Bend will be taken from Oct. 1 until Nov. 15.

Applications are available online at www.sibend.org.

A minimum of two $2,000 educational awards will be given. One of the scholarships is specifically set aside for a Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) member in good standing meeting the award criteria.

To qualify, the applicant must be a financially needy, head of household woman who is pursuing higher education. “LYDA” applicants must be entering into or enrolled in a college certificate/degree program. The money may be used for any educational expense including tuition, child care, and/or transportation by the awardees.

For over 30 years, the SI Bend women’s service club has awarded $65,000+ to local women in educational assistance.

The annual SI Bend Holiday Evergreen fundraising sale (going on now at www.sibend.org) supports these awards.

Visit www.sibend.org to view and download applications, or contact Soroptimist member Jan Swander at j.m.swander@gmail.com for more information. The deadline for award entries is Nov. 15.

SI Bend) is holding its 38th Annual Holiday Wreath and Evergreen sale. Purchasing a “fresh from the Northwest” item will help SI Bend help a local financially needed women acquire an education.

Soroptimist is a global, volunteer, non-profit organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Locally, SI Bend assists qualifying women through the “Live Your Dream Award”. With the award, they are able to pursue their education and become financially secure. Each year, the club’s goal is to award a minimum of two $2.000 grants. In addition, SI Bend provides various amounts to local non-profits such as Grandma’s House, Head Start, The Loft, Bethlehem Inn, Back Door Cafe, FAN and more.

It’s easy to order a beautiful wreath or centerpiece via PayPal after viewing the choices at www.sibend.org. SI Bend partners with Teufel Holly Farms, Inc. of Portland, OR, (est. 1890) for this fundraising project. All Teufel products offered are Oregon-grown and freshly handcrafted.

Holiday sales information is also available through e-mail at wreaths@sibend.org or by calling 541-420-3296. Sales are from October 1 to October 31, so please place your orders soon. All wreaths and evergreens are guaranteed fresh and will be delivered to your home after Thanksgiving.