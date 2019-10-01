News

Some may see rise in Oregon SNAP benefit amounts

No one is expected to see drop in yearly adjustmen

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 10:55 AM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - In October, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may see an increase in their monthly food benefits, Oregon Department of Human Services officials said Tuesday.

What is SNAP?
SNAP is a federally funded program that offers supplemental nutrition assistance to low-income individuals and families. SNAP is the largest program in the domestic hunger safety net. In Oregon, individuals and families apply for SNAP benefits at Department of Human Services (DHS) and Area Agency on Aging (AAA) offices across the state.

Why are monthly SNAP benefits changing?
SNAP monthly benefit amounts are based on federal guidelines. The annual changes are made to reflect changes in the cost of living and other allowances. Cost of living is the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living. Rules regarding monthly benefit amounts are changed at the beginning of each Federal fiscal year. The fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

Will SNAP benefits decrease for some participants?
Monthly benefits amounts are determined based on current reported income and deductions. We don’t expect any decreases due to this annual adjustment.

Will SNAP recipients be sent a letter if their monthly benefits have changed?
SNAP recipients will not be sent a letter if their benefits increase or stay the same; however, if benefits decrease, a notice of reduction will be mailed.

Are SNAP eligibility requirements changing?
No. Changes to the cost of living guidelines do not change eligibility requirements.

What action is needed?
No action is needed. Benefit changes will begin with October SNAP benefits.

Questions?
SNAP recipients can contact their local DHS or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx.

