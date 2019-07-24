SOLVE seeks volunteers for annual beach, riverside cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. - Join thousands of Oregonians this September for SOLVE's annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Registration for the event is now open and SOLVE invites all Oregonians who are passionate about caring for their state's natural areas to participate.

Volunteers will help remove invasive plants, restore natural spaces, and cleanup litter from hundreds of miles of coastline, rivers, and city streets before fall rains wash it into storm drains, waterways, and out to sea.

Volunteers are encouraged to make this event more sustainable by bringing their own work or gardening gloves and cleanup buckets or reusable bags.

Who: SOLVE, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, along with an estimated 5,000 Oregonians will come together for the 36th annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup.

What: Since 1984, more than 130,000 volunteers have removed over 1.7 million pounds of litter and marine debris from project sites across Oregon. This statewide event is family-friendly and is a part of the International Coastal Cleanup and National Public Lands Day.

When: Saturday, September 21 from 10 AM – 1 PM (exact project times and dates may vary).

Where: This event encompasses over 100 restoration and cleanup projects across the state, including 45 coastal beaches.

Two events are scheduled in Central Oregon. The Sisters Park and Recreation District is hosting a community cleanup day from 8 a.m. to noon, and the Sunriver Nature Center is holding an Upper Deschutes river cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon.

How: Visit solveoregon.org or call SOLVE at 503-844-9571 to find out more and sign up.

Why: SOLVE has a long-standing history of protecting Oregon's natural spaces, including the waterways that connect them. Now more than ever, our waterways have been threatened by pollution that damages their overall health. Litter such as cigarette butts, plastic bottle caps, straws, among other items, continue to harm our environment unless Oregonians come together to clean it up.

In addition, invasive plants take over natural habitat and limit water filtration and damage water quality. You can be part of the solution and give back to the environment and your community during the Beach & Riverside Cleanup on September 21.

The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is held in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Additional sponsors include: Metro, Subaru of Portland, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, local coast haulers, Chevron, Fred Meyer, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Wells Fargo, K103fm, and KOIN 6, BottleDrop, Clean Water Services, and Coca-Cola.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Beginning 50 years ago, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model for volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.