News

Small quake strikes off southern Oregon coast

Just hours after 'Shake-Out' quake drill

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 08:59 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:59 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Oregon Thursday afternoon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey mapped the earthquake about 96 miles (154 kilometers) off the coast of Port Orford, a small town in Curry County about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Coos Bay.

The quake was about 6 miles deep.

On Thursday morning, schools around the state, including many on the southern Oregon coast, had ducked under their desks for the Great Oregon Shake-Out, an annual statewide earthquake drill.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13