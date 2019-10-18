Small quake strikes off southern Oregon coast
Just hours after 'Shake-Out' quake drill
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Oregon Thursday afternoon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
The U.S. Geological Survey mapped the earthquake about 96 miles (154 kilometers) off the coast of Port Orford, a small town in Curry County about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Coos Bay.
The quake was about 6 miles deep.
On Thursday morning, schools around the state, including many on the southern Oregon coast, had ducked under their desks for the Great Oregon Shake-Out, an annual statewide earthquake drill.
