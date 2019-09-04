News

Small fire on Mt. Washington Wilderness grows to half-acre

USFS using 'confine and monitor' strategy

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 03:57 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 03:58 PM PDT

SISTERS, Ore. - The lightning-caused Pacific Fire being monitored, but not extinguished in the Mt. Washington Wilderness on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest has grown to about a half-acre in size, officials said Wednesday. 

“Fire behavior is low, and the incident objectives are being met,” reported Incident Commander Nate Robinson. The fire was spotted last Friday and initially reported at about 1/10 of an acre.

Robinson is also the captain of the Metolius Wildland Fire Module (WFM), which has been regularly patrolling the fire perimeter and reviewing aerial imagery of the fire.

The fire is consuming the dead and down fuels under the green canopy. Past fire scars and lava in the surrounding area limit potential fire spread, officials said.

In addition, moisture from recent rains as we move into fall weather patterns has provided an opportunity to actively manage the fire using a "confine and monitor" strategy to meet a combination of wilderness character and ecological condition objectives. 

"Current models using the Wildland Fire Decision Support System show limited future fire spread within the wilderness," the Forest Service said. "Management Action Points have been developed to identify key locations for fire managers to engage additional firefighters using Minimum Impact Suppression Techniques, if necessary." 

There are no trail closures in place. Some smoke may be visible from Sisters, parts of Highway 20, and surrounding areas. However, no smoke impacts to the community and upcoming Sisters Folk Festival are expected.

For more information, visit http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or follow on Twitter @CentralORFire.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns