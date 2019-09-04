Small fire on Mt. Washington Wilderness grows to half-acre

Smoke emerges from small wildfire found Friday in Mount Washington Wilderness (Photo: Central Oregon Fire Management Service)

Smoke emerges from small wildfire found Friday in Mount Washington Wilderness (Photo: Central Oregon Fire Management Service)

SISTERS, Ore. - The lightning-caused Pacific Fire being monitored, but not extinguished in the Mt. Washington Wilderness on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest has grown to about a half-acre in size, officials said Wednesday.

“Fire behavior is low, and the incident objectives are being met,” reported Incident Commander Nate Robinson. The fire was spotted last Friday and initially reported at about 1/10 of an acre.

Robinson is also the captain of the Metolius Wildland Fire Module (WFM), which has been regularly patrolling the fire perimeter and reviewing aerial imagery of the fire.

The fire is consuming the dead and down fuels under the green canopy. Past fire scars and lava in the surrounding area limit potential fire spread, officials said.

In addition, moisture from recent rains as we move into fall weather patterns has provided an opportunity to actively manage the fire using a "confine and monitor" strategy to meet a combination of wilderness character and ecological condition objectives.

"Current models using the Wildland Fire Decision Support System show limited future fire spread within the wilderness," the Forest Service said. "Management Action Points have been developed to identify key locations for fire managers to engage additional firefighters using Minimum Impact Suppression Techniques, if necessary."

There are no trail closures in place. Some smoke may be visible from Sisters, parts of Highway 20, and surrounding areas. However, no smoke impacts to the community and upcoming Sisters Folk Festival are expected.

For more information, visit http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or follow on Twitter @CentralORFire.