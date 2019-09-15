Small brushfire burns near 27th Street
Cause undetermined, but not suspicious
Bend Fire Department and Oregon Department of Forestry crews made quick work of a small brushfire that broke out Saturday evening off Southeast 27th Street.
Crews were called to the fire around 5:30 p.m. across Southeast 27th Street from Country Sunset Mobile Home Park, Bend Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Blake said.
The fire burned 1/10th of an acre and while the cause was undetermined, Blake said it appeared to be accidental.
The fire occurred about 500 feet east of 27th Street, on state-owned land and near a popular walking trail, Blake said.
