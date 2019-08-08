News

Sixth-grade volleyball registration deadline Sunday

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 12:06 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:06 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Incoming middle schoolers are invited to participate in Bend Park and Recreation District’s 6th Grade Volleyball League this fall. The registration deadline is Sunday, Aug. 11.  Register at www.bendparksandrec.org.

Teams are school-based and players must register for the school they attend Cascade Middle School, High Desert Middle School, Pacific Crest Middle School, Pilot Butte Middle School or Sky View Middle School. La Pine and Three Rivers 6th grade players should contact schools for middle school league participation.

Practices and games are held at schools on weekday evenings. The season runs from Sept. 10 through Oct. 22. The registration fee is $62 in-district and $74.40 for out-of-district residents.

All youth sports leagues offer opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. Providing support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring, volunteer coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal history background check, as well as online concussion awareness training.

For more information contact Becky Young at (541) 706-6120 or beckyY@bendparksandrec.org.

