Sisters teen arrested in string of graffiti vandalism

Sisters resident Sofia Affatati , 18, is charged with graffiti incidents around area in July (Photos: Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Jail)

BEND, Ore. - An 18-year-old Sisters resident was arrested Tuesday in a string of graffiti vandalism around the community over several weeks this summer, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has been investigating the series of vandalism cases that occurred in various locations in the city and nearby areas, Sgt. William Bailey said.

In a July 18 social media posting, the sheriff’s office noted the graffiti often included a three- or four-pointed crown and several variations of the letters SGR. The agency asked residents and visitors to keep watch and report any suspicious activity related to the crimes.

On Tuesday, Sofia Affatati, 18, was arrested on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of second-degree criminal mischief, Bailey said.

Affatati was booked into the Deschutes County Jail in Bend around 9:30 a.m. and released on her own recognizance about an hour later, pending an initial court appearance set for Oct. 29, a jail officer said.

Bailey said the investigation is continuing, and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.